Modi's Dynamic Diplomacy at G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Italy, engaging in bilateral meetings with leaders including Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis. Modi emphasized the importance of ending monopolies in technology, highlighting India's pioneering national strategy on artificial intelligence.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 15-06-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 02:36 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant day-long visit to Italy for the G7 Summit, holding pivotal bilateral meetings with leaders such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis.

Addressing an Outreach session in Italy's Apulia region, Modi called for dismantling technological monopolies and championed the use of technology as a cornerstone for an inclusive society. He underscored that India is among the front-runners in developing a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

In addition to his address, Modi engaged in crucial dialogues with US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Notably, this marked Modi's first official bilateral meeting with an international leader, French President Macron, since commencing his third term as Prime Minister earlier this month.

The G7 Summit also saw Italy extending invitations to leaders from 11 developing nations in Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring the event's global inclusivity.

