Cyril Ramaphosa Secures Second Term in Dramatic Coalition Deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected for a second term after the African National Congress formed a late coalition with the main opposition and other parties. Despite losing its parliamentary majority, the ANC secured support from the Democratic Alliance and others, enabling Ramaphosa to remain in power.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 15-06-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 03:05 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected for a second term on Friday, thanks to a dramatic late coalition formed by his African National Congress (ANC) and the main opposition parties.

Ramaphosa's victory came as he secured backing from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other lawmakers, defeating the surprise nomination of Julius Malema, the leader of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters.

This coalition marks the first national co-governance for South Africa, as the ANC lost its 30-year parliamentary majority in a landmark election two weeks ago. The ANC's agreement with the DA, once its fiercest political foe, ensured Ramaphosa's return as leader of Africa's most industrialized economy.

