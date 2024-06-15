Cyril Ramaphosa Secures Second Term in Dramatic Coalition Deal

In a remarkable turn of events, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected for a second term on Friday, thanks to a dramatic late coalition formed by his African National Congress (ANC) and the main opposition parties.

Ramaphosa's victory came as he secured backing from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other lawmakers, defeating the surprise nomination of Julius Malema, the leader of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters.

This coalition marks the first national co-governance for South Africa, as the ANC lost its 30-year parliamentary majority in a landmark election two weeks ago. The ANC's agreement with the DA, once its fiercest political foe, ensured Ramaphosa's return as leader of Africa's most industrialized economy.

