In a dramatic turn of events, Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as South Africa's president for another five-year term. Despite his party, the African National Congress (ANC), securing only 40 per cent of the votes in the recent general elections, Ramaphosa secured 283 votes against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's 44.

The election concluded late on Friday after a day-long session filled with negotiations and interruptions. Notably, Ramaphosa's ANC teamed up with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the minority Patriotic Front (PF) to form a government of national unity (GNU), a move aimed at reinforcing political reconciliation and economic revival.

The alliance has been met with both optimism and skepticism. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula emphasized the collaborative effort geared towards national transformation, echoing sentiments of DA leader John Steenhuisen who highlighted a shared respect for the Constitution and rule of law. However, critics argue that the ANC has compromised its principles by partnering with its traditional opponents.

