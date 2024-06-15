Left Menu

Cyril Ramaphosa Re-elected Amid Political Collaborations: A New Dawn for South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as South Africa's president following a fractured election result. Teaming up with various political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), the newly formed government of national unity aims to foster political stability and economic growth. This unprecedented coalition has sparked mixed reactions among citizens and politicians.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-06-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 04:08 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as South Africa's president for another five-year term. Despite his party, the African National Congress (ANC), securing only 40 per cent of the votes in the recent general elections, Ramaphosa secured 283 votes against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema's 44.

The election concluded late on Friday after a day-long session filled with negotiations and interruptions. Notably, Ramaphosa's ANC teamed up with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the minority Patriotic Front (PF) to form a government of national unity (GNU), a move aimed at reinforcing political reconciliation and economic revival.

The alliance has been met with both optimism and skepticism. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula emphasized the collaborative effort geared towards national transformation, echoing sentiments of DA leader John Steenhuisen who highlighted a shared respect for the Constitution and rule of law. However, critics argue that the ANC has compromised its principles by partnering with its traditional opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

