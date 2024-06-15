BJP's Four-Member Task Force to Probe West Bengal Political Violence
BJP president J P Nadda formed a committee to investigate alleged political violence in West Bengal, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inaction. The panel includes MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal, and Kavita Patidar. The Calcutta High Court has also noted these incidents, extending CAPF deployment.
- Country:
- India
BJP President J P Nadda has established a four-member committee to investigate alleged political violence in West Bengal, targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her perceived silence on the matter.
The prominent committee, consisting of MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal, and Kavita Patidar—with Deb serving as convener—aims to address these concerns.
Accusations have mounted against Banerjee's government for allegedly allowing violence against opposition workers. Notably, the Calcutta High Court has responded, extending the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) until June 21 and scheduling further hearings.
