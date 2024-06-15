Punjab BJP's Mixed Bag: Vote Share Doubled But No Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP's Punjab unit took stock of its performance in the latest Lok Sabha elections, with state chief Sunil Jakhar noting significant improvements but stressing that 'better is not enough.'

Despite doubling their vote share to 18.56% from 9.63% in 2019, the BJP failed to secure any of the 13 available seats.

'We must achieve success,' stated Jakhar, flanked by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, as the party vowed to address areas of underperformance in traditional strongholds like Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

