DMDK to Boycott Vikravandi Bypoll Over Trust Issues

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), allied with AIADMK for recent Lok Sabha polls, announced on Sunday its decision to boycott the July 10 bypoll for Vikravandi assembly constituency. This decision follows AIADMK's similar stance, citing potential violence and undue influence by the ruling DMK, affecting free and fair voting.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:55 IST
The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has announced its decision to boycott the July 10 bypoll for the Vikravandi assembly constituency, aligning with the main opposition AIADMK. The decision follows AIADMK's concerns over potential violence and voter intimidation allegedly orchestrated by the ruling DMK, undermining free and fair elections.

Founded by the late actor-politician Vijayakanth, the DMDK stated through General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth that their party lacks trust in the democratic integrity of the bypoll. She emphasized that elections should be conducted fairly and hinted at misuse of power by the DMK.

The boycott decision underscores rising tensions and allegations of electoral malpractice in Tamil Nadu, with several parties announcing their candidates for the bypoll, including the DMK, BJP ally Pattali Makkal Katchi, and Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi.

