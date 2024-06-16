Abhishek Banerjee's Minor Surgery in Kolkata: A Health Update

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee underwent a minor surgery on his back at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday. According to hospital authorities, Banerjee's condition is stable.

The 37-year-old Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was admitted to the hospital in the morning. 'Abhishek Banerjee underwent a surgical procedure and he is now hemodynamically stable,' an official of the hospital said, confirming it was a minor plastic surgery on his back. 'It was not something very serious... if all goes well, we may consider discharging him this evening itself,' the official added.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC and de facto number two in the party, had announced a hiatus from organizational work on Wednesday due to pressing medical reasons. 'In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organization. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that the government of West Bengal will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need,' Banerjee stated in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)