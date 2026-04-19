Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi of Misusing Government Machinery

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a spirited address during a poll rally in Hooghly, fired accusations at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly leveraging government resources for political gain. Banerjee condemned Modi's remarks on the women's quota bill as an 'illegal campaign,' warning of a formal complaint.

Drawing attention to the BJP's perceived failures, Banerjee criticized the central government's delay in implementing the passed women's reservation bill and accused Modi of being an 'outsider' in Bengal. She further accused the BJP-led central government of vindictive politics against the TMC through agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Spanning multiple rallies, Banerjee pledged continued welfare efforts, notably for minorities and migrant workers, urging unity against divisive forces. As Bengal approaches its assembly polls, Banerjee implored voters to support the TMC, underscoring past achievements and warning against BJP-led disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)