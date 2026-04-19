Mamata Banerjee Leads Enthusiastic Road Show for TMC in Bardhaman

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a spirited road show in Bardhaman, aimed at rallying support for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates. The road show spanned nearly two kilometers, with TMC supporters enthusiastically lining the route.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC candidate Khokon Das, walked from the Bardhaman Municipality office to Birhata traffic guard. Alongside her walked TMC supporters, chanting slogans and carrying party flags and balloons.

Earlier, Banerjee addressed public meetings in Tarakeswar, Kalna, and Manteswar. The West Bengal assembly elections will be held on April 23 and 29, with results expected by May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)