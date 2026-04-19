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Mamata Banerjee Leads Enthusiastic Road Show for TMC in Bardhaman

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a lively road show in Bardhaman to support Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. With her party's supporters lining the streets, Banerjee walked alongside candidate Khokon Das. The election is scheduled for late April with results in early May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bardhaman | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee Leads Enthusiastic Road Show for TMC in Bardhaman
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a spirited road show in Bardhaman, aimed at rallying support for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates. The road show spanned nearly two kilometers, with TMC supporters enthusiastically lining the route.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC candidate Khokon Das, walked from the Bardhaman Municipality office to Birhata traffic guard. Alongside her walked TMC supporters, chanting slogans and carrying party flags and balloons.

Earlier, Banerjee addressed public meetings in Tarakeswar, Kalna, and Manteswar. The West Bengal assembly elections will be held on April 23 and 29, with results expected by May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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