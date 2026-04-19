Mamata Banerjee Leads Enthusiastic Road Show for TMC in Bardhaman
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a lively road show in Bardhaman to support Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. With her party's supporters lining the streets, Banerjee walked alongside candidate Khokon Das. The election is scheduled for late April with results in early May.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a spirited road show in Bardhaman, aimed at rallying support for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates. The road show spanned nearly two kilometers, with TMC supporters enthusiastically lining the route.
Banerjee, accompanied by TMC candidate Khokon Das, walked from the Bardhaman Municipality office to Birhata traffic guard. Alongside her walked TMC supporters, chanting slogans and carrying party flags and balloons.
Earlier, Banerjee addressed public meetings in Tarakeswar, Kalna, and Manteswar. The West Bengal assembly elections will be held on April 23 and 29, with results expected by May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Call for Justice: West Bengal's Aparajita Bill
Rijiju Labels TMC 'Anti-Women' Over Women's Reservation Bill Standoff
Tax Trouble: Discrepancies in TMC MLA's Asset Declaration
Abhishek Banerjee Advocates for Aparajita Bill Amidst West Bengal Tensions
Leander Paes: Driving West Bengal's Growth with a Double-Engine Strategy