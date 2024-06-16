Left Menu

BJP Stages Protest Against AAP Amid Delhi Water Crisis

The BJP held a 'matka phod' protest against the AAP-led Delhi government over the city's water crisis. Led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the protest accused the AAP of mismanagement. The BJP demanded the resignation of Delhi Water Minister Atishi and announced further protests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheaded a 'matka phod' protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Sunday, highlighting the growing water crisis plaguing the city.

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, party leaders and workers showcased their dissent at 14 pivotal locations across the capital. The protest aimed at denouncing what they termed as the AAP's mismanagement of water resources.

Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of gross negligence, Sachdeva contended, ''The water shortage in Delhi stems not from natural causes, but from the AAP's administrative failures.'' He further claimed that Kejriwal had overseen a financial debacle, turning the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) Rs 600 crore profit into a Rs 73,000 crore loss.

Echoing similar concerns, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asserted, ''The DJB has become a corruption hub under the Kejriwal regime, and BJP legislators who questioned this malpractice were ousted from assembly proceedings.''

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the AAP for inadequate infrastructure improvements, leading to significant water wastage and theft. Demands for the resignation of Delhi Water Minister Atishi ran high among BJP leaders.

In a follow-up statement, the BJP pledged to stage demonstrations at 52 additional locations on Monday, further pressurizing the Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva lamented that AAP minister Atishi was deflecting blame onto the BJP rather than addressing pipeline leaks and curbing water theft.

