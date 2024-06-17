N Chandrababu Naidu Names New Andhra Pradesh TDP President

In a significant leadership change, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the party's new state president, replacing Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu.

Naidu conveyed confidence in Yadav's capacity to excel in his new role, citing his experience as the Visakhapatnam TDP Parliamentary Party president. This pivotal decision was announced through an appointment letter shared on the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) official X handle on Sunday.

In honoring his predecessor, Naidu extended congratulations to senior party leader Atchhanaidu, who will continue to serve in the ministerial council overseeing key departments including agriculture and animal husbandry.

