Tragic Firecracker Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives in Andhra Pradesh

Eight individuals, including two women, lost their lives, and seven others were injured following a fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. The disaster has prompted an immediate response from local authorities and government officials as they work diligently to support the victims.

State Home Minister V Anitha confirmed the fatalities with PTI, stating that efforts are underway to relocate the injured to nearby hospitals while details concerning the fire remain under investigation. Locals have joined forces with local law enforcement to manage the crisis on the ground.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sorrow over the incident, directing authorities to prioritize medical attention for the injured. Furthermore, he has mandated a thorough inquiry to understand the cause of the fire, with opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy urging government support for the affected families.

