China and Australia Seek to Mend Ties Amidst Lingering Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have committed to managing their nations' differences as they begin to emerge from years of hostile relations. Minister-to-minister contacts have resumed, potentially reversing trade barriers that have cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars annually.

Li and Albanese, along with senior ministers, gathered at Parliament House to discuss pressing concerns, including ongoing trade barriers, military conflicts in international waters, and China's interest in investing in Australia's critical minerals. The bilateral relationship is showing signs of 'steady improvement,' said Li, following a candid exchange of views on disagreements.

Albanese described the talks as 'constructive' and emphasized the need for regional balance. Although Beijing has lifted most trade barriers imposed in 2020, issues such as China's ban on Australian rock lobsters and certain beef exports remain. The visit marks the first by a Chinese premier in seven years, symbolizing a significant opportunity to stabilize relations.

