Karnataka CM Challenges BJP Over Fuel Price Hikes and Injustice by Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for protests against fuel price hikes and challenged them to demonstrate against the Centre's alleged injustices to the state. He highlighted discrepancies in petrol prices despite reduced crude oil costs and called out the lack of funds for state projects.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:03 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the BJP for staging statewide protests against the fuel price hike, challenging them to organise demonstrations against the Centre over what he termed as 'injustice' to the State. Following the state government's decision to increase sales tax on petrol and diesel, prices have surged by Rs three per litre for petrol and Rs 3.5 per litre for diesel.

Taking aim at the BJP-led NDA government, Siddaramaiah alleged that Karnataka faced financial neglect in central funds and GST devolution. He dared the BJP to protest against these issues, underscoring the reduction in crude oil prices during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, while petrol prices escalated. Comparing historical data, Siddaramaiah said crude oil prices were once at USD 113 per barrel under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure but have now dropped to USD 82.35, with no corresponding drop in petrol prices.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the rise in LPG cylinder costs from Rs 410 during Manmohan Singh's period to Rs 805.50 under the NDA regime. Addressing the GST imposition, he remarked that the state had lost its power to increase most taxes aside from petrol-diesel, liquor, stamp duty, and motor taxes. He pointed out that Karnataka suffered a financial loss of Rs 1.87 lakh crore since the BJP took power, criticizing BJP MPs for their silence in Parliament.

