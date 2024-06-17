Left Menu

Three Independent MLAs Back BJP Government in Arunachal Pradesh

Three independent MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have pledged unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Through a letter, Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin, and Tenzin Nima Glow communicated their backing to the government, reinforcing the BJP's dominance in the state's political landscape.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:07 IST
Three Independent MLAs Back BJP Government in Arunachal Pradesh
Three independents in Arunachal Pradesh have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The MLAs - Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin, and Tenzin Nima Glow - conveyed their decision through a letter of support to Khandu, BJP sources confirmed.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude in a statement, saying, ''Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. Your decision, as conveyed through your letter of support, underscores your dedication to the state's development. Together, we will continue to work for the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh. Thank you for your trust and support. #StrongerTogether #ArunachalRising.''

Both Simai and Sawin, re-elected from Nampong and Khonsa East constituencies respectively, did not receive party tickets in the April 19 polls. Tenzin Nima Glow, a first-time candidate, triumphed from the Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seat in West Kameng district, defeating two-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP secured 46 out of 60 seats, while the National People's Party (NPP) bagged five seats, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured three seats. Additionally, the People's Party of Arunachal claimed two seats, and the opposition Congress party won one seat. The NPP and NCP are part of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

