Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Next Move: Opposition Leader in Odisha Assembly?

Naveen Patnaik, BJD president and former chief minister, is expected to become the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly. This marks his first time in this role since his political career began in 1997. The BJD will hold its first legislature party meeting on Wednesday to discuss this. Senior leader Prasanna Acharya is a frontrunner for the deputy leader post.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:04 IST
Naveen Patnaik's Next Move: Opposition Leader in Odisha Assembly?
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president and former chief minister of Odisha, is poised to become the Leader of Opposition in the state's Assembly. The regional party will convene its first legislature party meeting on Wednesday to formalize this decision.

This marks a significant milestone in Patnaik's political journey, which began in 1997. He previously served as Odisha's chief minister for five consecutive terms, from 2000 to June 2024.

As Patnaik takes on this new role, the party is likely to appoint a deputy leader to manage daily activities in the Assembly. Senior leader Prasanna Acharya is considered the favorite for this deputy post due to his extensive experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024