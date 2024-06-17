Naveen Patnaik's Next Move: Opposition Leader in Odisha Assembly?

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president and former chief minister of Odisha, is poised to become the Leader of Opposition in the state's Assembly. The regional party will convene its first legislature party meeting on Wednesday to formalize this decision.

This marks a significant milestone in Patnaik's political journey, which began in 1997. He previously served as Odisha's chief minister for five consecutive terms, from 2000 to June 2024.

As Patnaik takes on this new role, the party is likely to appoint a deputy leader to manage daily activities in the Assembly. Senior leader Prasanna Acharya is considered the favorite for this deputy post due to his extensive experience.

