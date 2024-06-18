Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi Over 'Recycled' PM-KISAN Headlines

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'recycling' headlines ahead of the release of the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh argued that the fund is a legitimate right of the farmers and not a gift from the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reappearance of headlines regarding the release of the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme. The party argued that the fund is a legitimate right of the farmers, not a favor.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the headlines were similar to those when Modi first assumed office. 'As soon as the 'one-third Pradhan Mantri' assumed office on 9th June, headlines screamed about the PM-KISAN release. Now, they scream again,' Ramesh remarked in a post on X.

Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi, for the first time after assuming office for the third term, to participate in the PM-Kisan Samman Sammelan. He will release Rs 20,000 crore for over 9.26 crore farmers, continuing his commitment to the income support scheme, according to an official statement.

