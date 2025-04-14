Moom Health Secures $3.5 Million in Pre-Series A Funding for Expansion

Moom Health, specializing in women's health supplements tailored for Asian women, announced a successful Pre-Series A funding round of 3.5 million SGD, led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures. The investment aims to bolster the brand's innovative approach to wellness.

Launched in 2021, Moom has emerged as a key player in the women's health sector across Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company's focus on targeted solutions that cater to the specific health needs of Asian women has driven its rapid growth.

The new funding will be directed towards product development, supply chain enhancement, team expansion, and extending the brand's footprint in digital and physical retail spaces. Wipro Consumer Care Ventures and other investors express strong confidence in Moom's continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)