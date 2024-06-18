Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra Granted Bail Amid Deepening Thai Political Drama

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on bail after being indicted for defaming the monarchy. Despite being ousted 18 years ago, Thaksin remains a significant political figure. His bail has added another layer to the already intricate and polarized Thai political landscape.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:30 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra Granted Bail Amid Deepening Thai Political Drama
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a development that could further roil Thailand's already turbulent political waters, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail merely hours after being formally indicted on defamation charges against the monarchy. Thaksin, a towering political figure despite his ouster nearly two decades ago, surrendered himself to authorities before receiving bail.

A car speculated to be carrying Thaksin arrived at the Criminal Court in Bangkok but he avoided meeting the press, as confirmed by his attorney, Winyat Chatmontree. Thaksin's bail, set at 500,000 baht (approximately USD 13,000), comes with the condition that he remains within Thailand unless granted court permission to travel abroad, a statement from the court indicated.

This legal maneuvering is seen by analysts as a signal from Thaksin's powerful adversaries to reduce his political engagements. The case, initially filed in 2016, is among several that convolute the Thai political arena, reflecting the stark power imbalance between elected representatives and entrenched unsanctioned forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024