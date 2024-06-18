Thaksin Shinawatra Granted Bail Amid Deepening Thai Political Drama

In a development that could further roil Thailand's already turbulent political waters, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted bail merely hours after being formally indicted on defamation charges against the monarchy. Thaksin, a towering political figure despite his ouster nearly two decades ago, surrendered himself to authorities before receiving bail.

A car speculated to be carrying Thaksin arrived at the Criminal Court in Bangkok but he avoided meeting the press, as confirmed by his attorney, Winyat Chatmontree. Thaksin's bail, set at 500,000 baht (approximately USD 13,000), comes with the condition that he remains within Thailand unless granted court permission to travel abroad, a statement from the court indicated.

This legal maneuvering is seen by analysts as a signal from Thaksin's powerful adversaries to reduce his political engagements. The case, initially filed in 2016, is among several that convolute the Thai political arena, reflecting the stark power imbalance between elected representatives and entrenched unsanctioned forces.

