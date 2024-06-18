Swati Maliwal Seeks INDIA Bloc Support Amid Assault Row

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has sought time from INDIA bloc leaders to address an alleged assault involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.

In letters to political leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member claimed she faced 'victim shaming and character assassination' for speaking out.

'Instead of support, I encountered incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by my own party members,' Maliwal stated.

She described experiencing the isolation and pain survivors face when seeking justice, emphasizing the importance of addressing this issue.

Maliwal, who posted the letters on social media, underscored her long-standing commitment to women's rights, including her tenure addressing over 1.7 lakh cases in the Women's Commission.

'Despite my efforts, I was beaten badly at the Chief Minister's house and my character was defamed,' she asserted, urging significant leaders of the INDIA bloc to meet her regarding the matter.

