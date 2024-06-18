Putin and Kim Jong Un Solidify Ties Amid Sanctions and Strategic Interests

In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for its unwavering support in Ukraine. His statements emerged in a North Korean state media op-ed just hours before he was expected to arrive in Pyongyang for a pivotal summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin's visit marks his first trip to North Korea in 24 years, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations. The Russian President emphasized the countries' shared resolve to oppose Western attempts to block the formation of a multipolar world order. Putin also highlighted plans to develop independent trade and payment systems to circumvent Western sanctions.

Cooperation between North Korea and Russia spans several sectors, including tourism, culture, and education. This visit comes amid suspicions of an arms deal wherein Pyongyang might supply Moscow with munitions in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers, a complex and closely watched geopolitical development.

