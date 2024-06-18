Putin and Kim Jong Un Solidify Ties Amid Sanctions and Strategic Interests
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to North Korea for its support in Ukraine and discussed deepening cooperation to counter US-led sanctions. Putin's visit aims at aligning strategic interests, including trade, education, and military exchanges. Both nations face sanctions and seek ways to bolster their respective global positions.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for its unwavering support in Ukraine. His statements emerged in a North Korean state media op-ed just hours before he was expected to arrive in Pyongyang for a pivotal summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Putin's visit marks his first trip to North Korea in 24 years, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations. The Russian President emphasized the countries' shared resolve to oppose Western attempts to block the formation of a multipolar world order. Putin also highlighted plans to develop independent trade and payment systems to circumvent Western sanctions.
Cooperation between North Korea and Russia spans several sectors, including tourism, culture, and education. This visit comes amid suspicions of an arms deal wherein Pyongyang might supply Moscow with munitions in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers, a complex and closely watched geopolitical development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Kim Jong Un
- Russia
- North Korea
- Ukraine
- sanctions
- trade
- education
- technology
- geopolitics
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy in the Philippines to meet with Marcos
EU's New Sanctions on Russian LNG: Minimal Impact on Asia Buyers
China's $889M Auto Trade-in Subsidies for 2024
Russia Warns US Against Fatal Mistakes Amid Ukraine Conflict
China's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: A Peace Advocate or Silent Participant?