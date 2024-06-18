Left Menu

Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Divisive Tactics in Kerala Elections

The opposition Congress in Kerala accused the ruling CPI(M) of running a divisive campaign during the Vadakara Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader V D Satheesan alleged that CPI(M) members spread false claims about UDF candidates. The Kerala High Court also issued a notice for a probe into alleged financial transactions involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:19 IST
Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Divisive Tactics in Kerala Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Kerala has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M), alleging that the party engaged in a communal campaign during the Vadakara Lok Sabha elections. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan claimed that CPI(M) supporters circulated divisive content intended to discredit UDF candidates, an act that he says 'would even put the Sangh Parivar to shame.'

Satheesan referred specifically to a social media post discouraging votes for LDF candidate K K Shailaja by labeling her a 'kafir' (non-believer). According to Satheesan, the police have now admitted that the accused youth league member had no involvement in the post.

The Kerala High Court has also taken note of a petition by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, demanding a vigilance probe into alleged financial transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's defunct IT firm and Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL). Notices have been issued to Vijayan, his daughter, Exalogic, and CMRL, asking them to state their positions on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024