Congress Accuses CPI(M) of Divisive Tactics in Kerala Elections

The opposition Congress in Kerala has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M), alleging that the party engaged in a communal campaign during the Vadakara Lok Sabha elections. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan claimed that CPI(M) supporters circulated divisive content intended to discredit UDF candidates, an act that he says 'would even put the Sangh Parivar to shame.'

Satheesan referred specifically to a social media post discouraging votes for LDF candidate K K Shailaja by labeling her a 'kafir' (non-believer). According to Satheesan, the police have now admitted that the accused youth league member had no involvement in the post.

The Kerala High Court has also taken note of a petition by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, demanding a vigilance probe into alleged financial transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's defunct IT firm and Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL). Notices have been issued to Vijayan, his daughter, Exalogic, and CMRL, asking them to state their positions on the matter.

