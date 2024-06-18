Feet-Washing Controversy: Nana Patole Under Fire from BJP

A video showing Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole having his feet washed by a party worker has ignited controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling BJP. The incident occurred in Akola district during an event, with the BJP accusing Patole of humiliating workers.

In his defense, Patole explained that his feet got muddy after participating in a procession and a worker washed them due to an absence of nearby tap water. He further criticized the government for neglecting farmers' struggles.

The BJP reacted strongly, with its Mumbai branch sharing the video on X and calling the act a 'repeated insult' to Congress workers. BJP leader Chitra Wagh also condemned Patole, questioning the values of the Congress party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)