PM Modi visits Varanasi for first time in his third term; releases PM-KISAN scheme instalment, witnesses Ganga aarti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, for the first time after assuming office for his third straight term and took part in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and performed pooja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also witnessed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare.

In continuation of this commitment, Prime Minister released the 17th installment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crores to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN. Prime Minister granted certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

After releasing the installment of the PM KISAN scheme, PM Modi said that he has always considered farmers, youth, women and the poor as the strong pillars of Viksit Bharat. "I have considered farmers, youth, women and the poor as the strong pillars of Viksit Bharat. I have started my third term with their empowerment. As soon as the government was formed, the first decision taken was related to farmers and poor families. Whether it is building 3 crore new houses for poor families across the country or taking forward the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, these decisions will help crores of people," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the event in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Today's programme is also going to strengthen this path of developed India. Rs 20,000 crore of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have reached the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country...Here, Rs 700 crores have also been deposited in the accounts of farmers of Varanasi." The Prime Minister said that benefits are being transferred to the rightful beneficiaries with the help of technology and several rules pertaining to the scheme have also been simplified.

"I am happy that technology has been used better to deliver benefits to the right beneficiaries in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Just a few months ago, during the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 1 crore farmers joined this scheme. The government has also simplified many rules to get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi..." PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said that farmers play an important role to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat.

"Farmers will play an important role in making India the third largest economy in the world. We need to think on global terms, think of the global market...Now we are taking the country to new heights in the global market of packaged food. My dream is that there should be some food grain or fruit product from India on every dining table in the world..." On developing Kashi, a heritage city, PM Modi said, "Our Kashi has been the capital of culture. Our Kashi has been the capital of education. Our Kashi has been the capital of all knowledge. But along with all this, Kashi has become such a city which has shown to the entire world that even a heritage city can write a new chapter of urban development. The mantra of development as well as heritage is visible everywhere in Kashi. This development is not only empowering Kashi, it is also benefitting those who come here from Purvanchal for work."

PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. PM Modi also thanked the people of his Lok Sabha constituency and said that their trust in him is his "biggest asset" and it inspires him to work hard to fulfil their dream.

PM Modi won a third straight term in office in Lok Sabha polls with BJP-led NDA winning 293 seats. "Your trust is my biggest asset and it gives me inspiration to work hard to serve you, to take the country to great heights. I will work hard, day and night, to fulfil your dreams and your goals," he said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people for electing a government for the third time after 10 years of governance. "The election results have created a new history. It has happened rarely in all democratic nations that an elected government comes to power for the third consecutive term...This happened in India 60 years ago. From then no other government has hit a hattrik. You have given this opportunity to your Sevak Modi. In a country like India, where the aspirations of youth are so high, where there are so many dreams of people, if people vote for any government to power after 10 years of governance, then it is a great victory, a big achievement and a big trust," PM Modi said.

Congratulating people from his constituency from where he emerged victorious with a margin of 1,52,513 votes against Congress' Ajay Rai, PM Modi said, "I am grateful to all voters in Banaras for making this election successful. People in Kashi have not voted for any MP, but the PM to power for the third term..." Commenting on the vastness of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said that such an elaborate exercise is not experienced anywhere in the world.

"This election for the 18th Lok Sabha shows the vastness, expanse and deep roots of India's democracy to the world. In this election, more than 64 crore people exercised their franchise. An election in such a large expanse is not held anywhere in the world where people in such large numbers participate in voting," PM Modi said. Comparing the large number of voters who participated in the Lok Sabha polls with the European countries, PM Modi said, "I went to Italy recently to participate in the G7 Summit. If we add all the voters of the G7 countries, still the number of voters in India will be 1.5 times more. If we add up all nations of Europe, all voters of the European Union, still the number of voters in India is 1.5 times more."

"In this elections, more than 31 crore women took part. This is more than the number of women voters in the world. This number is same as the total population in America. This is the beauty, strength of India's democracy which attracts the entire world," he added. After the event, PM Modi posted on 'X', "I prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the progress of India and the prosperity of 140 crore Indians. May the blessings of Mahadev always remain upon us and may everyone be happy as well as healthy."

"Witnessing the Ganga Aarti in Kashi is a mesmerizing experience. The beauty of the sacred Ganga, brightness and devotion all around make it special," he said in another post. (ANI)

