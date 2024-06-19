"PM Modi has a lot of affection for farmers": Kailash Vijayvargiya on release of PM-KISAN scheme installment

Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a "lot of affection" for farmers as he highlighted the release of the PM-KISAN scheme installment in Uttar Pradesh. "Prime Minister Modi has a lot of affection for farmers. The kind of policy the central government has for farmers has increased their income. Due to that, the country's GDP has also increased," Kaliash Vijayvargiya said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

He further said that India has become an "economic engine" in which the agriculture sector has a huge contribution. PM Modi on his first visit to his parliamentary constituency after assuming office for the third term, released the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at an event earlier on Tuesday.

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN, according to a PMO release. During the event, the Prime Minister granted certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

After releasing the installment of the PM KISAN scheme, PM Modi said that he has always considered farmers, youth, women and the poor as the strong pillars of Viksit Bharat. PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. (ANI)

