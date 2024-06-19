Left Menu

Putin and Kim Jong Un Forge New Strategic Pact Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang to bolster their economic and military ties. This historic meeting focused on resisting U.S.-led sanctions and expanding their partnership to counter Western influence. Talks also hinted at potential military cooperation concerning the Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Wednesday to forge a new strategic agreement aimed at strengthening their economic and military ties. The meeting, characterized by grand ceremonies and mutual gestures of respect, signals a concerted effort to display unity against Washington and its allies.

Putin expressed gratitude towards North Korea's steadfast support for Russia's actions in Ukraine, where conflict has been ongoing since 2022. The Russian leader emphasized the enduring nature of the new agreement, which was broadcast by Russian state media. North Korea's state media hailed the meeting as a historic event, epitomizing the "invincibility and durability" of the two nations' friendship.

The summit has raised concerns about an arms arrangement wherein North Korea could supply Russia with much-needed munitions for its conflict in Ukraine in exchange for economic aid and technological transfers. U.S. and South Korean officials have accused North Korea of already providing military supplies to Russia, allegations both nations deny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

