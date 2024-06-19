Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti's Uncertain CM Choice Amidst Leadership Debates

No decision has been made yet on the chief ministerial face of the Mahayuti coalition for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. State BJP chief Bawankule indicated that the central leadership and alliance partners will decide, with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis maintaining a key role in the party.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that no discussions have taken place regarding the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state assembly elections. The ruling Mahayuti coalition, composed of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, remains undecided.

Speaking at Nagpur airport, Bawankule conveyed that the decision will be made by the party's central leadership and alliance partners. He emphasized that the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continues to be a significant leader within the state BJP.

The remarks followed Bawankule's return from a BJP core group meeting in Delhi, where discussions focused on the Mahayuti's performance in recent elections and strategies to improve in the forthcoming state polls.

