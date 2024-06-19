No Talks of Sena (UBT) Involvement for Chhagan Bhujbal's Political Move: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut firmly refuted any claims of discussions between NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Shiv Sena (UBT) about a possible party switch. Raut emphasized that there has been no dialogue and there is no likelihood of such an event occurring.

Bhujbal, a former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and a noteworthy OBC leader, has a history with Shiv Sena but left nearly three decades ago to join Congress, subsequently moving to NCP after Sharad Pawar's departure from Congress.

In 2023, Bhujbal was among eight NCP leaders who took ministerial oaths with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting a split in the party. Rumors of Bhujbal's discontent over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Nashik and a Rajya Sabha seat, taken by Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, have also emerged recently.

