No Talks of Sena (UBT) Involvement for Chhagan Bhujbal's Political Move: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut has denied any dialogue between NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal and Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding Bhujbal joining the party. Bhujbal, former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and prominent OBC leader, was previously with Shiv Sena and has a history of party shifts. Recent reports of Bhujbal being disappointed over party positions have surfaced.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut firmly refuted any claims of discussions between NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Shiv Sena (UBT) about a possible party switch. Raut emphasized that there has been no dialogue and there is no likelihood of such an event occurring.
Bhujbal, a former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and a noteworthy OBC leader, has a history with Shiv Sena but left nearly three decades ago to join Congress, subsequently moving to NCP after Sharad Pawar's departure from Congress.
In 2023, Bhujbal was among eight NCP leaders who took ministerial oaths with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting a split in the party. Rumors of Bhujbal's discontent over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Nashik and a Rajya Sabha seat, taken by Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, have also emerged recently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Common man has shown his power: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Lok Sabha poll results.
INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday will decide on PM's face, says Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Need to stake claim for government formation at the Centre, says Uddhav Thackeray on INDIA bloc's poll performance.
Sharad Pawar: The Phoenix of Maharashtra Politics
"Will decide on PM candidate tomorrow": Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray