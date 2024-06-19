Shia Leader's Viral Outburst After Election Debacle Sparks Debate
A video featuring Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari, angered by his party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, has gone viral. Ansari, the general secretary of the People's Conference, is seen berating his supporters in the clip. The party faced a significant defeat, placing third in north Kashmir's Baramulla seat.
A video featuring Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari, visibly exasperated with his supporters following his party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has taken social media by storm.
Ansari, who is the general secretary of the People's Conference, expressed his frustration by angrily addressing his supporters in the 19-second clip. The People's Conference, led by separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone, was starkly defeated and secured only a third-place finish in north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.
During the elections, independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, currently jailed on terror funding charges, emerged victorious, followed by National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. The Shia Association, however, stated that the video is old and unrelated to the elections, showing religious mediation between two disputing parties.
