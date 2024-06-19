Left Menu

Shia Leader's Viral Outburst After Election Debacle Sparks Debate

A video featuring Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari, angered by his party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, has gone viral. Ansari, the general secretary of the People's Conference, is seen berating his supporters in the clip. The party faced a significant defeat, placing third in north Kashmir's Baramulla seat.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:30 IST
Shia Leader's Viral Outburst After Election Debacle Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

A video featuring Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari, visibly exasperated with his supporters following his party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has taken social media by storm.

Ansari, who is the general secretary of the People's Conference, expressed his frustration by angrily addressing his supporters in the 19-second clip. The People's Conference, led by separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone, was starkly defeated and secured only a third-place finish in north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

During the elections, independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, currently jailed on terror funding charges, emerged victorious, followed by National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. The Shia Association, however, stated that the video is old and unrelated to the elections, showing religious mediation between two disputing parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024