Activist Manoj Jarange Warns Maharashtra Government Over Maratha Quota Demand

Activist Manoj Jarange has expressed concerns that the Maharashtra government might be supporting agitations to avoid addressing the Maratha quota demand under the OBC category. He warned of fielding candidates across all assembly seats if the issue remains unresolved and emphasized the need for Kunbi certifications for Marathas.

Updated: 19-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:00 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange has alleged that the Maharashtra government might be deliberately supporting other agitations to sideline the Maratha quota demand under the OBC category. He has warned that if the reservation issue remains unresolved, he will not hesitate to field candidates on all 288 state assembly seats.

Jarange's assertions come in the wake of an indefinite fast initiated by two OBC activists seeking assurances from the government that the current OBC quota will not be affected. Speaking to reporters from a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Jarange revealed that multiple meetings are underway to contest the upcoming assembly elections if their demands are not met.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, Jarange stated that the Maratha community will have no option but to align with other social groups to contest elections. He plans to tour various districts in Marathwada region and mobilize support for his cause. He has been pushing for Kunbi certificates for Marathas, recognizing them under the OBC category.

