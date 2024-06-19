Rahul Gandhi's 54th Birthday Marked by Compassion and Commitment
Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 54th birthday with a focus on humanitarian efforts, cutting a cake at AICC headquarters. Congratulated by colleagues, his unfaltering commitment to the Constitution's values and compassion for the underprivileged were praised. Instead of grand celebrations, Gandhi urged Congress workers to engage in charity and humanitarian activities.
Rahul Gandhi marked his 54th birthday on Wednesday with a poignant focus on humanitarian efforts and humility. Celebrating at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi was joined by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi, and Ajay Maken, where he cut a cake and interacted with party workers who conveyed their good wishes.
Kharge lauded Gandhi's unwavering commitment to the values of the Constitution and his empathy for the marginalized. 'Your compassion and dedication set you apart,' Kharge said, emphasizing Gandhi's embodiment of Congress's ethos of unity and compassion.
Eschewing lavish celebrations, Gandhi instructed Congress members to commemorate his birthday through charity and humanitarian acts, embodying the principles he steadfastly upholds. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Priyanka Gandhi, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sharad Pawar, extended their heartfelt wishes, recognizing Gandhi's persistent struggle for an inclusive and just India.
