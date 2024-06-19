Controversy Erupts as Congress Leader Questions CM's Alleged Bomb Involvement
Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran sparked controversy by accusing Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of killing people with bombs. The accusation followed the recent bomb-related death of an elderly man. Sudhakaran labeled Vijayan 'stupid' in reaction to reporters' questions. The CPI(M) has yet to respond to these serious allegations.
Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran on Wednesday ignited a major controversy by accusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of killing people with bombs. The provocative remarks came in response to the recent bomb-related death of an 86-year-old man in Kannur district.
According to police reports, the elderly man, Velayudhan, died after picking up and trying to open an explosive device found on an uninhabited property. The incident has added fuel to the ongoing political tension in the region.
Reacting to reporters' questions about a statement from Vijayan on the alleged display of crude bombs by Congress in the district, Sudhakaran labeled the CM as 'stupid,' questioning how many people Vijayan had killed with bombs and firearms. The CPI(M) party has yet to issue a response to these grave accusations.
