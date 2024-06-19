Shinde Denounces Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Victory as Fleeting Illusion
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha victory, attributing their success to Congress's vote bank. He asserted the party's win is temporary and accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning party founder Bal Thackeray's ideology for political gains.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the recent Lok Sabha victories of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming their success hinged on Congress's vote bank and describing it as a 'swelling' that will dissipate soon.
Speaking at the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde condemned his rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, for aligning with the Congress. He accused Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of party founder Bal Thackeray for political expediency.
Shinde highlighted his faction's electoral strength, emphasizing their victories in Kalyan, Thane, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He underscored his commitment to maintaining significance in Maharashtra politics and criticised the opposition's celebrations over the Lok Sabha results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP Emerges Victorious in Lok Sabha Elections with 240 Seats
MVA Dominates Western Maharashtra, Secures Majority in Lok Sabha Elections
Kerala CM Reacts to BJP's Setback in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Women Power Prevails: Congress Women Shine in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections
BJP Faces Major Setback in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections