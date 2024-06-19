Left Menu

Shinde Denounces Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Victory as Fleeting Illusion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha victory, attributing their success to Congress's vote bank. He asserted the party's win is temporary and accused Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning party founder Bal Thackeray's ideology for political gains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:11 IST
Shinde Denounces Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Victory as Fleeting Illusion
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the recent Lok Sabha victories of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming their success hinged on Congress's vote bank and describing it as a 'swelling' that will dissipate soon.

Speaking at the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde condemned his rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, for aligning with the Congress. He accused Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of party founder Bal Thackeray for political expediency.

Shinde highlighted his faction's electoral strength, emphasizing their victories in Kalyan, Thane, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He underscored his commitment to maintaining significance in Maharashtra politics and criticised the opposition's celebrations over the Lok Sabha results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024