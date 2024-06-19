Shinde Denounces Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Victory as Fleeting Illusion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the recent Lok Sabha victories of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming their success hinged on Congress's vote bank and describing it as a 'swelling' that will dissipate soon.

Speaking at the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde condemned his rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, for aligning with the Congress. He accused Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of party founder Bal Thackeray for political expediency.

Shinde highlighted his faction's electoral strength, emphasizing their victories in Kalyan, Thane, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He underscored his commitment to maintaining significance in Maharashtra politics and criticised the opposition's celebrations over the Lok Sabha results.

