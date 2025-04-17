Shinde slams Sena (UBT) for recreating Bal Thackeray's voice through AI, calls it demeaning

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the Shiv Sena (UBT) demeaned Sena patriarch late Bal Thackeray by using AI technology to recreate his voice.

Nobody will stay with the Shiv Sena (UBT) because Uddhav Thackeray has ''betrayed'' his father's ideals, Shinde told reporters.

''We freed the Shiv Sena from the clutches of the Congress. They (Uddhav Thackeray and his party) were not only dislodged from power, but also from the minds of people. If they have any shame left, they should not resort to such childish acts and demean Balasaheb. Do not behave in a way that will hurt Balasaheb,'' he added.

Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022 and split the party.

Responding to his barbs, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said those who formed a ''fake Shiv Sena'' using the Sena founder's name should not comment on the issue.

Artificial Intelligence technology was used to create Bal Thackeray's voice at a party event last month too, and there was nothing new in it, he added.

A 13-minute speech in a voice resembling that of Bal Thackeray was played at a Sena (UBT) gathering in Nashik in north Maharashtra on Wednesday. It had the late party founder's trademark lines too.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in a post on X on Wednesday, called it a childish stunt.

Commenting on the development, former Union minister Narayan Rane said, ''Uddhav Thackeray has all the audio and video clips of late Balasaheb Thackeray, but what is the point in playing an AI-generated video in Nashik. He never implemented his father's thoughts and dragged his party in to wrong direction.'' ''I served in the Sena for 39 years and I still consider Balasaheb Thackeray as my guru. But Uddhav is nowhere close to his father when it comes to leading an organisation and supporting his party workers. I am ready to discuss Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's teachings with Uddhav on any public platform,'' Rane added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)