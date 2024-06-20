Left Menu

PM Modi, Amit Shah, other BJP leaders extend wishes to President Murmu on her 66th birthday

President Droupadi Murmu also visited the Jagannath Mandir in Delhi and offered prayers today.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bharatiya Janata Party top leaders on Thursday extended their wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalized are a strong guiding force. Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted on X and said that the President's dedication to the development of the nation is an inspiration. "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. Your dedication to the development of the nation and the upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections of society is an inspiration for all. I pray to God for your good health and a long life," Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the President and said that India has deeply benefitted from her insights and contributions. "Greetings and my best wishes to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. She is widely respected for her statesmanship and vision for India's all-round development. India has deeply benefitted from her insights and contributions. Her passion for the welfare and empowerment of the poor & weaker sections of our society is commendable. Praying for her good health and long life," Rajnath said on X.

Union Minister JP Nadda while extending his wishes to President Murmu, said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to President Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. Your dedication to public service, public welfare and the upliftment of the underprivileged inspires us. I pray to God for your good health and long life." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the President stands as a beacon of wisdom and dignity.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji. Rashtrapati ji stands as a beacon of wisdom and dignity. Her commitment to the welfare of our people and her inspiring life journey continues to motivate the entire nation. We, in Assam, seek her continued blessings and guidance in the days ahead. I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev to bless her with a long life in the service of the nation," he said. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also prayed for the long and healthy life of President Murmu.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for your healthy, long and auspicious life," he said. President Droupadi Murmu visited the Jagannath Mandir in Delhi and offered prayers today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

