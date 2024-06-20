Left Menu

Anwar Ibrahim: China's Dominance Not a Threat, But an Opportunity

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim dismissed fears of China's dominance, calling China a 'true friend' during Premier Li Qiang's visit. Amid contentious issues like the South China Sea dispute, Anwar emphasized mutual benefits and cooperation. The countries renewed a trade pact and signed agreements worth USD 2.8 billion.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday rejected apprehensions about China's dominance, referring to China as a 'true friend' at the conclusion of Premier Li Qiang's visit, which commemorated 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Despite addressing thorny bilateral issues, such as overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, Anwar underscored that discussions were conducted as 'equal partners, as trusted friends.' He emphasized that Malaysia seeks mutual benefit and learning opportunities from its engagement with China.

Anwar denounced the narrative that China's economic, military, and technological dominance should be feared, stating Malaysia's commitment to maintaining a neutral stance and collaborating with all nations, including China. The visit, which included bilateral agreements and expanded trade cooperation, highlighted the importance of diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

