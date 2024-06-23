Left Menu

18th Lok Sabha's Inaugural Session: Key Highlights and Controversies

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins with newly elected members taking the oath. Controversy surrounds the appointment of BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defends the decision, while opposition members voice their concerns. Key events include President Droupadi Murmu's address and the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Updated: 23-06-2024
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, set to commence on Monday, will kick off with the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members. The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, followed by President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses on June 27.

Controversy has arisen regarding the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker. Opposition parties have criticized the move, alleging that Congress member K Suresh's claim to the post was overlooked. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the decision, citing Mahtab's seven uninterrupted terms in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Suresh, despite multiple electoral victories, has faced interruptions in his tenure.

On Monday, President Murmu will administer the oath to Mahtab at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Subsequently, Mahtab will convene the Lok Sabha session at 11 am, beginning with a moment of silence. The day's proceedings will include the introduction of elected members, the Prime Minister's oath-taking, and the administration of oaths to the panel of chairpersons appointed by the President to facilitate the session until the Speaker's election on June 26.

