Jaishankar's UAE Mission: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for extensive talks with his counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Key bilateral and regional issues are on the agenda, with a particular focus on the situation in Gaza.

Jaishankar's visit, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will review the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE, along with a discussion on regional and global developments. The statement highlighted that this visit serves as an opportunity to reinforce the relationship that has been on an upswing in recent years.

Significant milestones in the relationship include the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2022. The UAE emerged among the top four investors in India in the 2022-23 period. Additionally, the Indian expatriate community, the largest in the UAE, numbers around 3.5 million.

