Left Menu

Jaishankar's UAE Mission: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the UAE to hold comprehensive talks with counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on bilateral and regional issues. The visit aims to enhance the strategic partnership, review recent economic developments, and address the situation in Gaza.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:48 IST
Jaishankar's UAE Mission: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for extensive talks with his counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Key bilateral and regional issues are on the agenda, with a particular focus on the situation in Gaza.

Jaishankar's visit, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will review the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE, along with a discussion on regional and global developments. The statement highlighted that this visit serves as an opportunity to reinforce the relationship that has been on an upswing in recent years.

Significant milestones in the relationship include the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2022. The UAE emerged among the top four investors in India in the 2022-23 period. Additionally, the Indian expatriate community, the largest in the UAE, numbers around 3.5 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024