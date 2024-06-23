Left Menu

BJP Leaders Strategize for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visit Jharkhand to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections. They review the party's Lok Sabha poll performance and hold meetings with party officials. Both leaders also participate in an environmental initiative by planting trees.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:42 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have arrived in Jharkhand for a high-stakes strategy session ahead of the state's assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The two key BJP leaders, who have been appointed as the election in-charge and co in-charge for the state, are set to review the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls and formulate plans for the upcoming assembly elections.

Chouhan and Sarma will engage with party leaders, core committee members, district presidents, and other stakeholders in a series of meetings and brainstorming sessions. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo confirmed that these sessions are aimed at creating a strong roadmap for the party's success in the forthcoming polls.

In addition to their political agenda, both leaders took part in the 'Ek ped maa ke naam' environmental initiative, planting trees at ICAR, Namkum campus and Lichi Bagan in Ranchi's Hatia area. Reflecting on the initiative, Chouhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the environment. To make the earth safe for the coming generations, this initiative has been started." While Chouhan refrained from disclosing specific details about the meetings, he assured that the efforts would benefit Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

