Concerns Rise Over EVMs and Saffronisation in India's Elections

CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, voices deep concerns about EVM transparency and the alleged saffronisation of India's education system. In an interview, he emphasizes the need for VVPAT counting in elections and calls for a return to ballots, citing a profound mistrust in current electoral processes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In light of mounting concerns, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has argued for a potential return to ballot voting, citing issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Speaking to PTI editors, Bhattacharya also criticized the alleged 'saffronisation' of education and raised alarms about a stock market 'scam' influenced by exit polls.

Bhattacharya underscored the opposition's demand for 100% VVPAT counting, a request rebuffed by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, reflecting a growing distrust in current electoral practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

