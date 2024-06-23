Concerns Rise Over EVMs and Saffronisation in India's Elections

In light of mounting concerns, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has argued for a potential return to ballot voting, citing issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Speaking to PTI editors, Bhattacharya also criticized the alleged 'saffronisation' of education and raised alarms about a stock market 'scam' influenced by exit polls.

Bhattacharya underscored the opposition's demand for 100% VVPAT counting, a request rebuffed by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, reflecting a growing distrust in current electoral practices.

