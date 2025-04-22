Left Menu

Delhi Businessman Duped in Rs 4.04 Crore Stock Market Scam

A Delhi-based businessman was defrauded of over Rs 4.04 crore by a fraudulent WhatsApp group posing as investment guides. The scam, involving fake profiles and threats, spanned multiple regions across India. The Delhi Police's Special Cell is currently investigating the case, which involves complex cyber operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:55 IST
Delhi Businessman Duped in Rs 4.04 Crore Stock Market Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has initiated an investigation into a cyber fraud case, where a businessman from Delhi was allegedly cheated out of more than Rs 4.04 crore. The scam was orchestrated by operators of a bogus WhatsApp group called 'A5 Wealth Freedom' under the pretense of lucrative stock market investment schemes.

According to the complaint, Akshay Gupta, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar in Delhi, was ensnared into the fraudulent scheme with promises of substantial returns from 'QIB trading' via an app called Galad Arab. This app was purportedly linked to Galahad Securities Ltd, a firm based in Dubai. Gupta claimed he was coerced into transferring significant amounts of money into various bank accounts spread across India. The scam drained a total of Rs. 4,04,50,000 from him over 27 transactions within February and March 2025.

Harry Singh and three others allegedly operated the WhatsApp group, creating false legitimacy with fake profiles, market tips, and a bogus trading app. Gupta reported being intimidated with further payments disguised as government taxes to retrieve his alleged earnings of Rs. 26 crore. The scam unfolded across multiple locations from January to April 2025, triggering an investigation by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. The Special Cell has stepped up its actions following verification of the fraudulent acts, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025