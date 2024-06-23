Nara Lokesh Alleges YSRCP's Controversial Land Allocations

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday accused the former YSRCP government, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, of allocating 42 acres of land in 26 districts for party offices.

Lokesh alleged that these land parcels were leased at a nominal cost of Rs 1,000 for 33 years. He detailed his accusations in a post on social media platform X, along with over a dozen pictures of the purported YSRCP offices under construction across the state.

This development comes shortly after a lavish mansion in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, allegedly built for Jagan Reddy, thrust the issue into the national spotlight. The TDP claims the 42 acres of land could have funded land for 4,200 poor people and that the mansion cost Rs 500 crore.

The TDP subsequently shared 19 images showing buildings in various construction stages, asserting they were YSRCP offices. A party statement revealed that demolishing illegal structures in Tadepalli unearthed several sensational facts about land grabs by YSRCP in prime localities worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

On the other hand, the YSRCP accused the previous TDP government of allocating lands worth thousands of crores at nominal leases from 2014 to 2019.

