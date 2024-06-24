One does not become civil by splattering fancy English words: CR Kesavan slams Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh

BJP leader CR Kesavan hit out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his post on Uttar Pradesh regarding paper leaks and said that Tharoor had questioned the integrity and honesty of the people of UP and one does not become civil or dignified by splattering fancy English words. BJP leader CR Kesavan said, "Shashi Tharoor has questioned the integrity and honesty of the people of UP. He has also humiliated the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and belittled the serious issue of examinations. Every state has its unique culture, and that's the greatness of India. He had mocked the headgear of the northeast brothers and sisters by calling it outlandish. He claims to be a global citizen, but he's turning out to be a troll. One does not become civil or dignified by splattering fancy English words. It is the crass culture of the Congress party where they repeatedly shame our fellow citizens."

He further took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he too, in the past, has indirectly hurt the sentiments of the people of Uttar Pradesh. "Rahul Gandhi had indirectly said that the voters of Uttar Pradesh are superficial. His mentor, Sam Pitroda, had hurled racial remarks at fellow citizens, calling Indians from the South as Africans, Indians from the East as Chinese, and Indians from the West as Arabs. Congress party distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's statement but here Congress is maintaining silence. Tharoor should apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala also lambasted the Congress MP from Thiruvananthipuram, calling the comments an insult of the state of UP. "Shameless Congress Not only trivialising a sensitive issue , politicising it but now insulting entire State of UP Does Akhilesh Yadav agree with this tweet? Rahul Gandhi was elected from UP! It seems the DMK habit of abusing has now come into Congress Legal action must also be taken but first SP must tell us if they agree with this insult of UP," he posted on X.

This comes after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared an image on X that had a question and an answer. The question in Hindi was, "What is called Uttar Pradesh?" The answer was: "Woh pradesh jahan pariksha se pehle uttar ka pata chal jaaye, usse Uttar Pradesh kehte hai (The state where the answer is known before the exam is called Uttar Pradesh)." Tharoor described the post as "shandaar" and added the hashtag "Pariksha pe charcha," a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to interact with students. (ANI)

