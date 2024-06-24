Congress Critiques Modi's 18th Lok Sabha Remarks

The Congress sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, claiming his pre-18th Lok Sabha remarks offered nothing new and were a diversion from crucial issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that Modi has consistently failed to understand the public's verdict, which gave him a narrow win in Varanasi.

Ramesh called Modi a 'non-biological PM' who suffered a 'resounding personal, political, and moral defeat'. He said, 'The 18th Lok Sabha will commence with Modi giving his usual message to the nation without addressing essential concerns.'

Ramesh emphasized that the INDIA coalition will hold Modi accountable at every step.

In Modi's remarks, he urged for responsible opposition, highlighting the need for debate and diligence over disturbance in the Parliament.

He expressed disappointment over the opposition's performance and called for them to maintain democratic decorum.

Modi also took a swipe at Congress, referring to the Emergency anniversary as a black spot on India's parliamentary history.

