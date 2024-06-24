Left Menu

Congress Critiques Modi's 18th Lok Sabha Remarks

The Congress on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments before the start of the 18th Lok Sabha. They accused him of diversion tactics and failing to grasp the people's verdict. Modi emphasized the need for a responsible opposition, urging for debate and substance over slogans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:37 IST
Congress Critiques Modi's 18th Lok Sabha Remarks
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, claiming his pre-18th Lok Sabha remarks offered nothing new and were a diversion from crucial issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that Modi has consistently failed to understand the public's verdict, which gave him a narrow win in Varanasi.

Ramesh called Modi a 'non-biological PM' who suffered a 'resounding personal, political, and moral defeat'. He said, 'The 18th Lok Sabha will commence with Modi giving his usual message to the nation without addressing essential concerns.'

Ramesh emphasized that the INDIA coalition will hold Modi accountable at every step.

In Modi's remarks, he urged for responsible opposition, highlighting the need for debate and diligence over disturbance in the Parliament.

He expressed disappointment over the opposition's performance and called for them to maintain democratic decorum.

Modi also took a swipe at Congress, referring to the Emergency anniversary as a black spot on India's parliamentary history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024