Parliament Session: "Will live up to the expectation of God-like voters," says Ayodhya MP

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad (Ayodhya), Awadhesh Prasad, who had remained in the limelight during the general elections 2024 on Monday said he will live up to the expectations of "god-like" voters of Faizabad. Prasad's victory from Faizabad made headlines as Ayodhya is part of his constituency, where the Ram Temple is located and was a prestige battle for the BJP.

Prasad said, " I will live up to the expectations of god-like voters of Faizabad...Our agendas will be decided now...we have good plans for Ayodhya" During his arrival at parliament to attend the 18th session of the Lok Sabha that commenced today, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen holding Prasad's hand as the pair climbed up the stairs of the parliament building.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP KC Venugopal were seen in brief conversation with Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and other Samajwadi Party MPs who staged a protest at the Samvidhan Sadan today. Amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker, INDIA bloc leaders carried out the protest holding copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises here.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, " The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...we can see that they are ignoring the key subjects of the country...the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole Dalit community..." Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, and Sougata Roy stated that the Modi government has violated the Constitution.

"We demand to protect the constitution of the country...Agreements happen between India and Bangladesh but they do not call the West Bengal government, and do everything one-sidedly...We have to protect it from the first day of this 18th Lok Sabha..." said TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay. Seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was on Monday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

