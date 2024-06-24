Jaishankar Strengthens Ties in UAE: A Strategic Partnership with Untapped Potential
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed India-UAE's multi-faceted strategic partnership with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They explored untapped potential areas, discussed regional and global issues, and celebrated cultural and diplomatic milestones, such as the International Yoga Day and visits to iconic landmarks.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a comprehensive review of the India-UAE strategic partnership with UAE's Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two dignitaries delved into various facets of bilateral cooperation and discussed potential avenues for future collaboration.
Jaishankar's visit, prominently featuring cultural engagements like the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir visit and International Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre, demonstrated the multifarious dimensions of India-UAE relations.
Highlighting the progress in diverse areas such as economic collaboration, fintech, and education, the ministers also exchanged views on key regional and global issues, emphasizing the robust and growing ties between the nations.
