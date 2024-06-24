PM Modi's Call for Unity Amidst Parliament Commencement
Ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his commitment to inclusive governance and took a dig at Congress for the Emergency period. Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticized Modi, and members took oaths while the INDIA bloc demonstrated in Parliament, vowing to protect the Constitution.
As the 18th Lok Sabha commenced its first session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his dedication to an inclusive government, expressing a desire to take everyone along. In his remarks, he criticized Congress for the Emergency period, describing it as a 'black spot' on democracy when the Constitution was 'discarded'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded by accusing Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution. The session also saw senior ministers and MPs, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, taking their oaths.
Meanwhile, members of the INDIA bloc gathered in a show of strength, holding copies of the Constitution and raising slogans to 'save democracy'. The day also witnessed the Delhi cabinet ministers seeking urgent intervention from Modi to address the city's water crisis.
