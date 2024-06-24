Yogi Adityanath Hails Modi's Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on taking oath for his third consecutive term as a Lok Sabha member, emphasizing that Modi's leadership would fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and advance the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for being sworn in as a Lok Sabha member for the third time. The Chief Minister noted that Modi's consecutive terms in office herald great promise for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.
Adityanath, expressing his elation on X, hailed Modi's leadership in making the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat' (self-reliant, developed India) come to life. 'Undoubtedly, this third term will prove to be the fulfillment of the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and all the resolutions of Amritkaal,' he wrote.
The prime minister took the oath as a Member of Parliament on Monday, marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session. Modi retained his Varanasi seat, a constituency he has been securing victories in since 2014, during the recent Lok Sabha elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EU Elections: A Rightward Shift and Rising Euroscepticism
Foreign Investors Pull Out Rs 14,800 Crore from Indian Stocks Amid Election Results and Market Shifts
Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty Amid Heated Parliamentary and EU Elections
EU Election Super Sunday: A Contested Future for Europe
European Parliament Elections: Key Issues and Figures