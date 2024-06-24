Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Hails Modi's Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on taking oath for his third consecutive term as a Lok Sabha member, emphasizing that Modi's leadership would fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and advance the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:07 IST
Yogi Adityanath Hails Modi's Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for being sworn in as a Lok Sabha member for the third time. The Chief Minister noted that Modi's consecutive terms in office herald great promise for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Adityanath, expressing his elation on X, hailed Modi's leadership in making the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat' (self-reliant, developed India) come to life. 'Undoubtedly, this third term will prove to be the fulfillment of the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and all the resolutions of Amritkaal,' he wrote.

The prime minister took the oath as a Member of Parliament on Monday, marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session. Modi retained his Varanasi seat, a constituency he has been securing victories in since 2014, during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024