Yogi Adityanath Hails Modi's Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for being sworn in as a Lok Sabha member for the third time. The Chief Minister noted that Modi's consecutive terms in office herald great promise for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Adityanath, expressing his elation on X, hailed Modi's leadership in making the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Viksit Bharat' (self-reliant, developed India) come to life. 'Undoubtedly, this third term will prove to be the fulfillment of the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen and all the resolutions of Amritkaal,' he wrote.

The prime minister took the oath as a Member of Parliament on Monday, marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session. Modi retained his Varanasi seat, a constituency he has been securing victories in since 2014, during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

