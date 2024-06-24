Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Emergency Remark

Opposition leaders rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Emergency' remark, urging his government to concentrate on current issues instead. Various leaders highlighted the BJP's loss of majority and accused the government of running an 'undeclared emergency' over the past decade. They called for focus on immediate concerns rather than historical events.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:55 IST
Opposition Leaders Criticize PM Modi's Emergency Remark
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders have hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ''Emergency'' remark made on Monday, questioning the current government's approach and urging a focus on present-day issues.

Modi, addressing the media at the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, referenced the anniversary of the Emergency on June 25, calling it a 'black spot' in India's parliamentary history. He claimed that during the Emergency, the Constitution was discarded, and the country turned into a 'prison.'

Reacting to these comments, TMC's Mahua Moitra stated that the BJP's loss in the recent election was due to public realization that the party was against constitutional values. 'From 303, the BJP is down to 240 seats, running a minority government. They couldn't even secure a simple majority,' said Moitra. She added that the BJP had been operating an 'undeclared emergency' for the past decade. Leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), RSP, and Azad Samaj Party echoed similar sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

