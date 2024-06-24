Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets PM Modi for Viksit Goa Vision

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek guidance for the 'Viksit Goa' initiative. Sawant also congratulated Modi on his third term as PM. Additionally, Sawant met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP president JP Nadda for further developmental discussions.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:11 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets PM Modi for Viksit Goa Vision
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, seeking guidance and support for the 'Viksit Goa' project, an integration with the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

In a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant conveyed his congratulations to Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister and extended his wishes for a successful tenure.

Sawant, during his interaction, emphasized the need for Modi's guidance to build a prosperous Goa. The release further mentioned his meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP president JP Nadda, where he invited Gadkari to inaugurate a new six-lane link road and lay the foundation for a four-lane connectivity road project in Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024