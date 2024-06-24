Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets PM Modi for Viksit Goa Vision
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek guidance for the 'Viksit Goa' initiative. Sawant also congratulated Modi on his third term as PM. Additionally, Sawant met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP president JP Nadda for further developmental discussions.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, seeking guidance and support for the 'Viksit Goa' project, an integration with the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.
In a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant conveyed his congratulations to Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister and extended his wishes for a successful tenure.
Sawant, during his interaction, emphasized the need for Modi's guidance to build a prosperous Goa. The release further mentioned his meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP president JP Nadda, where he invited Gadkari to inaugurate a new six-lane link road and lay the foundation for a four-lane connectivity road project in Goa.
