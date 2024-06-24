Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets PM Modi for Viksit Goa Vision

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, seeking guidance and support for the 'Viksit Goa' project, an integration with the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

In a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant conveyed his congratulations to Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister and extended his wishes for a successful tenure.

Sawant, during his interaction, emphasized the need for Modi's guidance to build a prosperous Goa. The release further mentioned his meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP president JP Nadda, where he invited Gadkari to inaugurate a new six-lane link road and lay the foundation for a four-lane connectivity road project in Goa.

